Visa (NYSE:V) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Visa (NYSE:V) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock, up from their previous price target of $195.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.07.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $201.86 on Wednesday. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $393.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.53 and a 200-day moving average of $202.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,239 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

