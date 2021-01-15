Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Update

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the December 15th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deep Basin Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 3,588,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,136 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $1,765,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 608.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 160,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 137,542 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 41,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIST opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $233.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

