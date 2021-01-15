Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VIVHY. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivendi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vivendi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

