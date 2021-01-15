Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VVOS) Quiet Period To Expire on January 20th

Vivos Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:VVOS) quiet period will end on Wednesday, January 20th. Vivos Therapeutics had issued 3,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $21,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on VVOS. Roth Capital began coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of VVOS stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

