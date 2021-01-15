Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €183.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €172.47 ($202.90).

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €151.98 ($178.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €148.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of €141.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Volkswagen AG has a one year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a one year high of €185.48 ($218.21). The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion and a PE ratio of 17.86.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

