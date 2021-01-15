Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

VYGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.95.

VYGR stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $334.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $2.46. The business had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at $423,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

