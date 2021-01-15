Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $55.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $41.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.22.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $49.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $54.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 35,146 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

