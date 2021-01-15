Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. Sloane Robinson LLP lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the third quarter worth $207,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMG stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.19.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

