Wedbush Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $110.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.79. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. CX Institutional increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 17,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
