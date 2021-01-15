Wedbush Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $110.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.79. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. CX Institutional increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 17,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.