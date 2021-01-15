Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for i3 Verticals (IIIV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ: IIIV) in the last few weeks:

1/14/2021 – i3 Verticals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – i3 Verticals was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – i3 Verticals had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – i3 Verticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

12/21/2020 – i3 Verticals is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2020 – i3 Verticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

12/15/2020 – i3 Verticals is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2020 – i3 Verticals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 109,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,723. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $908.63 million, a PE ratio of -737.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $837,261.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $38,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 54.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

