Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) Price Target Increased to C$1.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. CIBC raised Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.05 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.58.

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$1.33 on Wednesday. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$499.01 million and a P/E ratio of -16.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.05.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$290.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

