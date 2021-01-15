Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) PT Raised to $1.75

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Western Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Western Forest Products from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC raised Western Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised Western Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Western Forest Products has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

