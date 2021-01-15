Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) PT Raised to $1.75

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Western Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Western Forest Products from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC raised Western Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised Western Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Western Forest Products has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

