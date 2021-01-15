Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Short Interest Update

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the December 15th total of 466,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 571.3 days.
OTCMKTS:WTBCF opened at $42.20 on Friday. Whitbread has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $62.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25.
