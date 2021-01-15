Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Short Interest Update

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the December 15th total of 466,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 571.3 days.

OTCMKTS:WTBCF opened at $42.20 on Friday. Whitbread has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $62.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25.

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

