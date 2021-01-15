Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) (LON:WCAT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) (LON:WCAT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.00. Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 5,954,395 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Mandhir Singh sold 1,800,000 shares of Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (WCAT.L) Company Profile (LON:WCAT)

Wildcat Petroleum Plc intends to invest in businesses in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

