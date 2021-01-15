William Blair Comments on AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.20. William Blair also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMN. Truist lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

AMN opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average of $59.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,698,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,414,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after acquiring an additional 562,166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,265,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 89,510 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 817,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 45,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,199,000 after acquiring an additional 32,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $55,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,146.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $564,800.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,523.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

