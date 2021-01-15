Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $225.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.93.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $205.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,232,000 after purchasing an additional 776,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,791,000 after purchasing an additional 699,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,717,000 after purchasing an additional 523,892 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 916,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,395,000 after purchasing an additional 494,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.