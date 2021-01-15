WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Trading Down 7.1%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s share price was down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.66. Approximately 5,937,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 6,144,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WIMI shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIMI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the third quarter valued at $56,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

