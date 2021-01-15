WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EUDG) Shares Up 0.6%

WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EUDG) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $31.34. 8,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 15,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period.

