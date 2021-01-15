Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:WLF)

Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) (CVE:WLF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year.

Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) (CVE:WLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) stock opened at C$0.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21. Wolfden Resources Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.63 million and a P/E ratio of -80.00.

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for base metal deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pickett Mountain project that covers approximately 6,871 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine, the United States.

