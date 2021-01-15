Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Boosted by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 42.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $7,246,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Workday by 14.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 26.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 527,139 shares of company stock worth $119,351,925 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $227.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.57 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $259.01.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

