Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Macau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wynn Macau from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of WYNMF stock remained flat at $$1.58 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,123. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

