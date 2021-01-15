XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.74

Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.74 and traded as high as $40.49. XOMA shares last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 44,482 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOMA shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $440.66 million, a P/E ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. On average, research analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 10,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,690.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 8,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $208,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,031.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,847. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

