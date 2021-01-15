Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to post sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $4.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,324 shares of company stock worth $4,545,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Xylem in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

XYL traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $105.53. 914,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,466. Xylem has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.22 and its 200-day moving average is $86.72.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

