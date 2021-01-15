Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the December 15th total of 274,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of YAMHF stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. Yamaha Motor has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.92. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yamaha Motor will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

