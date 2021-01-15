YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Trading Up 8.4%

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) was up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 1,958,721 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,167,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $269.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $57,500.00. Also, insider Scott D. Ware sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 22.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 68.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 5.2% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 156,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

