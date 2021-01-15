Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. UBS Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $352,315.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $407,826.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,561 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 253,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after buying an additional 110,163 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 107,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 19,979 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 43.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 478.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 62,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,397. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.69.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.