Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will post sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on A shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.74.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $115,010.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,340,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.03. 875,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,263. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.