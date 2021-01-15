Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to post sales of $378.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $378.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $378.41 million. Atlas posted sales of $288.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.11 million.

ATCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after purchasing an additional 146,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 52,807 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,028,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 355,900 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 489,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 163,237 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATCO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,023. Atlas has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $14.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Atlas’s payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

