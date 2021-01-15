Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRMK shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 534.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRMK traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 675,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $12.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Broadmark Realty Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

