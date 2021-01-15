Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to report sales of $217.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.10 million and the lowest is $217.30 million. Ceridian HCM posted sales of $221.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $837.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $837.00 million to $838.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $950.84 million, with estimates ranging from $899.80 million to $971.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

CDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.89.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,074 shares of company stock worth $49,017,170. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 310.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth $171,000.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,242.66 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

