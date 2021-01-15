Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. KeyCorp reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. 9,548,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,067,816. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 41.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 98,709 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 32.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 483,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 385,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

