Zacks: Analysts Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.50. CoreCivic reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $468.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 4.9% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 37,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 3.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 10.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 24.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. 2,140,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a market cap of $849.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.23.

CoreCivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

