Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will post $2.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.38 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $9.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.18 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $14.70 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 10,719.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,810,614 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 149,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,871,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

