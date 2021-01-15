Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to report $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings. Amcor reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

AMCR opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

