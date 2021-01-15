Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $222.23 Million

Analysts expect Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) to post $222.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pacific Ethanol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.96 million to $222.50 million. Pacific Ethanol reported sales of $357.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will report full year sales of $950.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $950.17 million to $950.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.66 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Ethanol.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $204.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEIX. BWS Financial began coverage on Pacific Ethanol in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

In related news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $223,817.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,204.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the third quarter worth about $6,716,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter worth about $6,497,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter worth about $1,287,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pacific Ethanol by 4,456.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 168,471 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter worth about $1,146,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEIX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.42. 3,600,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,290,849. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. Pacific Ethanol has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 3.48.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

