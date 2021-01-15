Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Post $0.37 EPS

Brokerages expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.37. The Bancorp reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $74.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.06 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBBK. TheStreet upgraded The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th.

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $592,362.15. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after buying an additional 265,523 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in The Bancorp by 11.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,891,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 192,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,636 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Bancorp by 21.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 175,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Bancorp by 52.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 170,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $15.93 on Friday. The Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $917.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

