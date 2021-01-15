Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) to Post $0.28 EPS

Analysts expect Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. Capitala Finance posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capitala Finance.

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 118.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of CPTA stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. Capitala Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

In other Capitala Finance news, Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 2,000 shares of Capitala Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,696.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 3,541 shares of Capitala Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $49,503.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,204. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,912 shares of company stock valued at $113,131. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 107.5% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Capitala Finance by 17.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capitala Finance by 72.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 152,700 shares during the period. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitala Finance (CPTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.