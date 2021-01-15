Zacks: Brokerages Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to post sales of $6.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.27 million to $9.78 million. Epizyme posted sales of $4.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $14.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 million to $18.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $75.14 million, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $127.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

In other Epizyme news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,245.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Goldfischer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter worth $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter worth $108,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPZM opened at $11.96 on Friday. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

