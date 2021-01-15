Zacks: Brokerages Expect Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on LAZR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NASDAQ:LAZR traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.37. 6,986,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,431,429. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $47.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Luminar Technologies stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.