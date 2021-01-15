Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) to Hold

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRNCY. Canaccord Genuity cut Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Cairn Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

CRNCY opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cairn Energy (CRNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.