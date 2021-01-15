Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

FSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut FS KKR Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James cut FS KKR Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, National Securities started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 107.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 328.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

