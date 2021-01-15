Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) to Hold

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grafton Group plc manufactures and retails building supplies. The Company operates the Plumbase, Buildbase, Jackson, MacNaughton Blair, Chadwicks and Woodies retail chains as well as produces dry mortar. It operates primarily in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Belgium. Grafton Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Grafton Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Grafton Group stock remained flat at $$12.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

