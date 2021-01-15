Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) to Hold

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ING Group cut shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Heineken stock opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. Heineken has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

