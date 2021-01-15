Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telephone and Data Systems is diversifying its business model from telecom services provider to fiber network operator. The company aims to generate higher revenues with fiber deployment in out-of-territory expansion markets and roll out 5G services across the country. Incremental demand for faster broadband speeds generates higher wireline residential revenue per connection in prepaid and postpaid services. However, volatile pricing and intense competition from low-cost mobile operators dent its profitability and lower its growth prospects to some extent. Increasing costs associated with network integration and construction of new cell sites, aggressive equipment pricing, increasing capacity in existing cell sites, wireless technology upgrades and spectrum licensing also put considerable pressure on its operating performance.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

