Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $12.52 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

