Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Sell

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $12.52 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.