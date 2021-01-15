Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Sell

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Get Cryoport alerts:

CYRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Shares of CYRX traded up $10.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.35. 1,334,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,240. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $68.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -116.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.31.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the second quarter worth about $11,908,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Cryoport by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 690,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 2,518.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,769 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 179,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.