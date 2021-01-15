Zacks Investment Research Lowers Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Shares of ELVT opened at $4.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $166.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.87.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $94.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 26,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

