Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) to Sell

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyenovia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Eyenovia stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.27. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYEN. Shone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

