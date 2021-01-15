Zacks Investment Research Lowers Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Quality Care, Inc. is in the business of leasing and operating senior living facilities, including senior apartments, assisted living facilities, congregate communities and nursing homes. “

Shares of FVE stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. Five Star Senior Living has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $234.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.01 million. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Star Senior Living will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 143.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

