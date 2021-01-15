Zacks Investment Research Lowers inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) to Hold

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Shares of INTT opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. inTEST has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $72.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.01.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews bought 8,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $42,673.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,356.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in inTEST stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of inTEST at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

